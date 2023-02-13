Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: China Hindering US With 'Accumulation of Data'

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., isn't worried about aliens inhabiting Earth anytime soon, in response to this country's latest escapades with unidentified flying objects.

But the Montana Republican believes the Chinese government might be setting up America for a future mission of engagement — something that first requires an "accumulation of data" through suspected spy balloons taking inventory of Alaska and sensitive military sites throughout the continental United States.

The first spy balloon from two weeks ago "had all kinds of equipment on it. ... Now, I truly believe the [Biden] administration is being reactionary, and taking down anything that comes into our airspace," Rosendale told Newsmax Monday evening, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

If given the choice, Rosendale said he'd rather have the Department of Defense quickly confront UFOs, once the aircraft reaches American airspace — compared to letting a spy balloon record seemingly infinite amounts of data about America's infrastructure, without the threat of being dismantled.

But then again, "every time the Chinese [government] gets back a little of data ... that's a puzzle piece that they can save" moving forward, lamented Rosendale.

It has been reported the Pentagon will formally brief members of Congress later this week, regarding the recent rash of UFO encounters in American airspace.

However, Rosendale remains skeptical of the Biden administration being completely forthright with Republicans and Democrats at the Capitol. Even behind closed doors.

The House's informal briefings haven't been "much different" than what National Security Council spokesman John Kirby shared with the White House press corps on Monday, said Rosendale.

And that's disappointing, added Rosendale, given that Congress deserves substantive answers to this serious query.

"I leave the briefings with more questions than I have answers ... Thank goodness for the vigilance of the people of Montana looking up to the sky and identifying this thing" two weeks ago, "and reporting they had actually seen it," said Rosendale. "Because if that didn't happen ... I'm not so certain the United States government would have even confessed up to what they saw" with the first balloon.

Rosendale continued: "My questions have always been, 'Why don't we bring 'em down in a safe fashion?' As soon as they hit our airspace, so we can find out exactly what kind of equipment" the balloons possess.

The Republican added: "Are they collecting data? Are they sending it back to China? Are they collecting information about our military infrastructure, our civilian infrastructure? Are they collecting data from our cellular network? What's going on?"

