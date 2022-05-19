Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Democrat-Appointed Justices Know the Leaker

It's been almost three weeks since a leaker disclosed a draft document from the Supreme Court pointing to a decision to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion, and Rep. Matt Rosendale told Newsmax on Thursday that at least some of the justices have to know the guilty party.

"We all could probably agree that the justices that were appointed by Democrat presidents know who the leaker was," the Montana Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "What bothers me, it's not only the undermining that it did of the institution and the trust factor that these folks have with each other."

And now that trust is broken, "it's very difficult to restore it," he added.

Rosendale said he doesn't know if releasing the information was a crime, but the protests that have taken place to try to intimidate the justices into changing their votes and to keep Roe v. Wade intact are illegal.

"It is a federal crime to go in and try and get a justice to change their vote," he said. "To try and influence the outcome of a court decision is a crime. It's a federal crime, and again, we see the Department of Justice is laying down on the job and not pursuing these people that are trying to intimidate them."

Eventually, though, the person or persons who released the information will be revealed, said Rosendale.

"There could be more people involved, and those people could go all the way to the top," he said. "Don't eliminate the judges because you know people, so there's no way that would happen. No way. Think about it. Michael Sussmann is on trial right now for Russiagate. That happened six years ago. We're only getting answers right now. I hope it doesn't take another six years to get answers to what happened at the Supreme Court."

Rosendale also discussed the skyrocketing price of gasoline, which has hit a record $4.59 a gallon nationwide, and said he thinks the price will go even higher because the Biden administration will not do what is needed for the nation to return to the energy dominance it had under the Trump administration.

Rosendale serves in the House Natural Resources Committee, which has assembled a package of bills to mandate the Biden administration to authorize permits for drilling and for pipelines that are in place.

"The higher energy prices hurt the people on the lowest end of the income scale the most, and when you live in a very large rural state like Montana, this is incredibly hurtful to the weekly budget of anybody who lives there," said Rosendale. "You have great distances of travel, and when you get to the store now, you're finding out that the products are going to cost you a lot more as well. So this is just very bad. It's inflation. The inflation that we see in the numbers that are reflected don't even include the energy costs."

That will also impact other sectors in the economy, said Rosendale.

"People aren't buying the things that they would normally buy in the summer: grills, cars, electronics," he said. "They're saving their money. They're prioritizing what money they have for gas and groceries, which makes perfect sense. It affects all of us."

