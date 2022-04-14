Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Countries Knew Biden Would Dismantle Border Policies

The crisis at the border has been building for the past 18 months, beginning when the Central American northern triangle countries knew that Joe Biden was going to become president because they knew that he would dismantle the systems outgoing President Donald Trump had in place, Rep. Matt Rosendale said on Newsmax Thursday.

"They knew that he was going to ignore all of the immigration laws and he was going to start dismantling the systems that we had in place to keep this flood of illegals from entering our country," the Montana Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

And now, the administration is ignoring a "whole host" of immigration laws, not just the Title 42 restrictions that are expected to end for the border in May, said Rosendale.

"We have our Border Patrol agents that have been stripped of their ability to use rules and engagement and keep illegals from entering our country, and so we see this flood of humanity and drugs and human trafficking taking place," said Rosendale. "This isn't just impacting our border states. It is impacting every state across the nation with illegal drugs and human trafficking. Children are also impacted."

The open borders are also allowing drug traffickers to bring in more fentanyl, which Rosendale said is hitting his state hard.

"My district is the entire state of Montana," he said. "I'm currently the only representative from the state and I meet with my state's Attorney General Austin Knudsen regularly. He said the fentanyl problems, whether it's overdoses or deaths from fentanyl have increased by 1,100% and that 100% of all the illegal fentanyl and meth are coming to Montana from the southern border."

It takes about 48 hours for the drugs to clear the Mexico border until they're being distributed in Montana, and "it's decimating our younger population," said Rosendale.

There are "terrible things" happening around the world, including the war in Ukraine, he added, but the United States lost 100,000 people to overdose deaths last year alone, with most of those coming from fentanyl deaths.

"We have no reason to believe that that number is only going to grow this year because the border has gotten worse," said Rosendale.

