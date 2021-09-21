Rep. Matt Rosendale to Newsmax: Lack of Vetting Immigrants Is Troubling

President Joe Biden's plan to increase the nation's refugee cap to 125,000 for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 has Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., concerned not only about the numbers but the lack of vetting that is taking place.

"That's not taking place when they bring these refugees in," Rosendale told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We know that there have been about 125,000 refugees from Afghanistan alone."

He added, there is a misconception many of the Afghans who have been brought to the United States are "all folks that helped our soldiers while they were there trying to provide freedom and stability to that region, and that's not so."

"What we see now are folks that have been declared humanitarian parolees," Rosendale said. "They're exempt from all of that vetting until they get here into our country. We've got 37,000 refugees that have been brought into our country that have not been vetted. They can't be vetted. Documentation is not available, and it poses a very large security risk to our nation."

Rosendale added two of the refugees were already sent back after having been found to have committed crimes in the United States in 2015 and 2017.

"We had another report of one that was going to be airlifted from Germany to the United States, and fortunately they caught him before he flew this way with blasting caps and fuses in his suitcase," Rosendale said. "I don't know how you travel, but I don't typically take blasting caps and fuses with me in my suitcase."

Rosendale added, such decisions on immigration are being made because Congress and the White House are both controlled by Democrats, "and that is why we were having all of these problems come forth, as we hear, time and time again."

But, he continued, "elections have consequences, and there we are now living through the bad consequences of having a Democratic-controlled government and see just how far to the left that they want to push this agenda. It's very problematic."

The United States, he added, has "enjoyed the benefits" of immigrants and the "different things that each of them has brought to the nation," but at the same time, they must be vetted properly to be sure they will not create a national security issue.

"If we start bringing in the large numbers of folks that are not being vetted at all, this is unacceptable to do," he said.

Rosendale also complained the Biden administration is posing mandates about COVID-19 on Americans but not on the people who are coming across the southern border.

"We know already this year, we've got 1.3 million that have come across," said Rosendale. "Those are the ones that we know about. That is larger than the entire population of Montana."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here