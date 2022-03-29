Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Biden Constraints on Energy 'Unnecessary'

The Biden administration's continued actions on domestic energy are "unnecessary" and causing hardship nationwide, particularly among people at the lower end of the income scale, Rep. Matt Rosendale said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"The Biden administration has stopped leasing on our federal lands," said the Montana Republican on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They've slow-walked the permits so that the people who have the investments on those properties are not able to even get the permits to begin drilling on them."

Further, nothing has been leased onshore or offshore since President Joe Biden took office, "and this is what's driving these prices up," said Rosendale.

The rising prices are hitting Montana hard, he added, because of the great distances between towns there, and as everything is "freight in or freight out" of the state.

According to NBC polling over the weekend, 38% believe Biden is to blame for the rising costs of goods, services, and energy, with just 6% blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine, and Rosendale said that's because "the American people understand that this administration has been a complete and total disaster."

"You can make a scorecard and check every single box, whether it's the economy, whether it's inflation, whether it's our southern border, and they have failed measurably," he said. "You can't make this many mistakes by accident. These are things that are being done intentionally to hurt our country."

The United States can produce energy, and had been producing "about 13 million barrels a day of crude oil" before the Biden administration took office, Rosendale said.

"We're down to about 11 million," he added. "Where is no reason that we can't bring that back up again, except the Biden administration is stopping the leasing and they're holding permits."

Increasing production would also allow the United States to ship natural gas and oil to Europe, which would "help our allies and weaken the Russians, said Rosendale.

