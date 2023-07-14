Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Should Expunge Trump Impeachments

According to Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., former President Donald Trump's two impeachments should be expunged. And on Friday, he told Newsmax that he's not only taking steps to make that happen, but he's also looking to clean up the "stain" that's upon what he called a weaponized Department of Justice.

"We've been talking about a lot of problems within the Department of Justice for the last couple of years. That's why we created the select committee to look into the weaponization of our government," Rosendale said during his appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." I think this is the largest stain that is upon our Department of Justice that we have seen in the nation's history. In the nation's history. It is that bad."

The Montana congressman said he believes the FBI and Democratic Party orchestrated a joint effort "to remove a president based upon a completely legitimate conversation that he had with a foreign leader, to try and eliminate corruption that was taking place within his country."

He added that when Trump recognized that corruption and told then-newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that they needed to address it, "this perverted system that the Democrats and the Department of Justice and too many members of the FBI participated in lied about falsified documents and again orchestrated an attempt to remove the president. So that [first] impeachment process certainly should be expunged."

Rosendale said Trump's second impeachment — for "incitement of insurrection" following the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol — was the result of another orchestrated effort by Democrats that "was again filled with lies."

"It was a resolution that was simply brought out to the House floor. Never had any committee action whatsoever, again to just run it through and try to get it over to the Senate," he said. "And that was only an attempt to again try to put a stain on the president's reputation, to keep him from running again. But he's fooled them all, hadn't he?"

Rosendale told host Rob Schmitt that he's also looking into the possibility of impeaching President Joe Biden and "the very first reason is to follow the trail back to our southern border."

"[Biden has] put Secretary [of Homeland Security Alejandro] Mayorkas in, and Secretary Mayorkas has absolutely ignored the rule of law and allowed our country to be invaded," he said. "We're losing [roughly 105,000] people a year — citizens a year — here in the United States because of drug overdoses. The vast majority of that is a direct result of fentanyl that originates the components in China, so it's truly an attack from China. And then the components are compounded and put together in Mexico and brought in.

"We have an invasion of about 5 million people that we've had encounters with authorities, and we've got probably another 1.5 million individuals that have come into our country illegally that we've not had any encounters. We don't know who they are."

Rosendale's other reason for seeking Biden’s impeachment comes down to the growing scrutiny that the president, his family, and his administration are under.

"He has been so compromised, whether you're talking about the activities that took place in Ukraine or in China," he said. "Fortunately, our committees are going back and ... getting the documents now to demonstrate just how compromised Joe Biden is."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!