Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: DOD Not Communicating on Balloon

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont. (AP)

Monday, 13 February 2023 10:46 AM EST

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., on Newsmax on Monday decried a lack of communication from the Department of Defense on the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon.

"I think that China has stepped up their attempts to surveil what is taking place in America, and it's got a lot of people concerned right now," Rosendale said on "Wake Up America."

The Montana Republican added that his district is located "right smack in the middle of an ICBM missile field that covers hundreds of square miles on the northern part of Montana, and we have grave concerns about not only what kind of data are they trying to collect, but it's the cumulative effect of that data."

Rosendale continued, "If they get a little bit each time that they send one of these devices over, what is the effect of this cumulative collection of data?"

The congressman also asked: "Do they have devices on those balloons that give them the ability to block our transmissions, our communications with missiles if in fact we were going to launch them? And what really bothers me is the lack of information that I've been receiving from the Department of Defense … we have not had a good, clear open line of communications."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., on Newsmax on Monday decried a lack of communication from the Department of Defense on the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon.
Monday, 13 February 2023 10:46 AM
