Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: 'Clear' Bidens 'Selling Our Country Out'

Bank records released Wednesday by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., make it "exceedingly clear" that President Joe Biden and his family have been doing business with foreign entities for some time and are "selling our country out," Rep. Matt Rosendale said on Newsmax Thursday.

And, the Montana Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," that means its time to open an impeachment inquiry against the president, as Democrats opened impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump twice "with a lot less information."

Further, Rosendale said, the information used against Trump was "generated out of thin air," with "false documents, forged documents, and false testimony," but "we have actual documents that show that Vice President Biden and his son and other family members were receiving millions and millions of dollars, whether it's the Chinese government, the Kazakhstan government, the Ukraine government, the Russian government to sell our country out."

He added: "We wonder why the Biden administration is trying to pump billions of dollars back into Ukraine so that it can be laundered and redistributed … the only thing we can keep a close accounting of what we've sent to Ukraine already to this point are the weapons, and we know what the value of those weapons are."

Beyond that, there has never been a "good audit" to account for "the $70 billion to $80 billion of cash revenue" that has gone to Ukraine, said Rosendale, adding that he doubts if an audit will ever happen.

"I would certainly urge [the] Judiciary [Committee] to put these facts together and to begin these impeachment considerations," he said. "I hope that when we return in September that we can begin to have serious considerations and discussions about which impeachment proceedings to begin on."

Many members have signed impeachment resolutions not only against Trump, but also against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the border.

"The facts have been presented to us, so OK, let's begin the process," said Rosendale. "Bring that up and let the American people see that we hear them, that we are not going to tolerate this criminal activity and that we're there to do something about it."

