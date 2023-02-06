×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: matt rosendale | at&t | directv | newsmax | censorship | conservative | big tech

Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: DirecTV Dropping Newsmax a Bid to 'Silence' Conservatives

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Monday, 06 February 2023 09:29 AM EST

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., on Monday blasted DirecTV's decision to take Newsmax off its platform as an attempt to "silence the opposition party."

In an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Rosendale said the action smacked of censorship.

"This is another technique that Big Tech, big corporations are using to silence the opposition party," Rosendale asserted. "They don't want to have free speech taking place."

Rosendale praised Newsmax for offering a conservative prospective in the national conversation.

DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain

"Fortunately, Newsmax is one of the only outlets … to get the message out to people across [the country] from those fighting for them," he said. "And so I appreciate the fact that Newsmax helps us get that message out."

The television provider dropped Newsmax late last month — sparking widespread condemnation from conservative lawmakers and an enraged public audience.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain.

2. AT&T customers call toll free at 888-855-2338 to cancel/complain for U-verse, cellular and wireless services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax. com.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., on Monday blasted DirecTV's decision to take Newsmax off its platform as an attempt to "silence the opposition party."
matt rosendale, at&t, directv, newsmax, censorship, conservative, big tech
217
2023-29-06
Monday, 06 February 2023 09:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved