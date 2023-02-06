Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: DirecTV Dropping Newsmax a Bid to 'Silence' Conservatives

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., on Monday blasted DirecTV's decision to take Newsmax off its platform as an attempt to "silence the opposition party."

In an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Rosendale said the action smacked of censorship.

"This is another technique that Big Tech, big corporations are using to silence the opposition party," Rosendale asserted. "They don't want to have free speech taking place."

Rosendale praised Newsmax for offering a conservative prospective in the national conversation.

DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain

"Fortunately, Newsmax is one of the only outlets … to get the message out to people across [the country] from those fighting for them," he said. "And so I appreciate the fact that Newsmax helps us get that message out."

The television provider dropped Newsmax late last month — sparking widespread condemnation from conservative lawmakers and an enraged public audience.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain.

2. AT&T customers call toll free at 888-855-2338 to cancel/complain for U-verse, cellular and wireless services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax. com.