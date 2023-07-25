Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Appropriations Bills Need to Advance Now

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., held out on voting for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to parse our government spending, replete with debate.

Now the House needs to carry through on that, he told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"So the 12 appropriation bills," Rosendale told "American Agenda," "actually lay out exactly what we're going to spend on government for the next fiscal year.

"They haven't been doing it for the last several years. We've been seeing the government function with omnibuses and continuing resolutions, and Congress not taking on the responsibility to break down exactly what each part of government is supposed to spend."

The speaker debate planned to hold spending in check by requiring separate appropriations bills, permitting House individual scrutiny and debate, Rosendale continued.

"As part of the debate that we had in January, when we were going through the speaker discussion, we laid out rules that needed to be implemented," he said. "Part of that was the guarantee that we were going to have more of an open rule process to debate these types of legislation on the floor, and that we would bring forward the 12 appropriation bills now."

"As part of that, we also agreed that we were going to, as part of the debt ceiling discussion that we were going to freeze the spending at the 2022 levels."

Rosendale's statement is in contrast to speculation that only two bills are scheduled to advance out of committee and come to the floor this week. Rosendale shared his concern that trickling out the appropriations bills will set up, per the usual scenario, a last-minute push to pass the bills before the government shuts down on Oct. 1.

Adding pressure to the Oct. 1 shutdown deadline is the fact that Congress will also be out for the month of August.

In a letter sent to Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in July, members of the Freedom Caucus expressed their demands to see all 12 appropriations bills advance out of the full committee for a comprehensive review of government spending in order to review them before voting.

