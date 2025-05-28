Matt Prusak to Newsmax: Trump Support for Bitcoin 'Incredibly Promising'

Matt Prusak, the CEO of American Bitcoin, told Newsmax Wednesday that President Donald Trump's support for the industry gives him hope for its future.

Prusak founded American Bitcoin with Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump.

"Bitcoin is the currency of the internet. In some ways it's digital gold," Prusak said on Newsmax's "Newsline." "Approximately 50 million Americans own Bitcoin. That's actually more than the amount of Americans that own gold."

Prusak said his goal is to ensure the bitcoin people have is safe and accounted for. He said the industry has seen a positive shift since Trump took office.

"We've seen a massive change since the Biden administration," Prusak said. "It was very tough for the Bitcoin industry a few years ago, but to have an administration like the one we have that is so supportive of what we do, it's been incredibly promising. To have a government that wants to work with us on, on our currency is very promising."

One of the benefits of bitcoin is there is no bank that's in charge of your money, Prusak said.

"You're not going to get debanked," Prusak said. "The money you have is the money you have. There is no central authority who could print more currency and take more of your hard-earned dollars."

