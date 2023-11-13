Rep. Gaetz to Newsmax: "Wave Election" Needed To Have Strong GOP Mandate

Republicans need a "wave election" reminiscent of the Reagan era to have a strong enough mandate for transformational change, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday.

"I do recall my mother telling me the stories of how she was a loyal Democrat throughout a good share of her life, and then she became a conservative. She started voting against Democrats when Jimmy Carter gave away the Panama Canal," Gaetz told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "But we must also remember what came after Jimmy Carter… that's when we got the transformational change Ronald Reagan brought us."

Gaetz noted that, currently, the Republicans in the House need a stronger mandate in order "to govern pursuant to conservative principles," since the conference often sees a handful of Republicans moving to the middle or even voting with Democrats.

"On any given day, when we're trying to secure the border, hold [Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro] Mayorkas accountable, ensure that we reduce spending, we have, at times, dozens of Republicans who jolt away and move to the mushy middle or even join Democrats," Gaetz said.

"The reality is, we need to have the type of wave election that came after Jimmy Carter, and maybe that's what we'll get after the failures of Joe Biden," Gaetz continued.

