Rep. Gaetz to Newsmax: Supports Military Funding Increase Measure

Rep. Matt Gaetz told Newsmax on Friday that while he thinks the United States needs to "dewokeify" the military, he supports the passage of a bill that will allow the defense budget to go past $800 billion next year by authorizing $37 billion in addition to the $773 billion proposed by President Joe Biden.

"I do believe America has to continue to hold the high ground," the Florida Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "A point I've made very frequently in the Armed Services Committee is that we are behind when it comes to hypersonics. We are degrading when it comes to nuclear deterrence in the triad. And so I support these investments in our military."

Gaetz said he is concerned that China wants to dominate the United States economically and militarily, so U.S. lawmakers need to make sure that they "continue to possess the capability to always ensure America's freedom."

The House on Thursday passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which sets policy for the Pentagon, by a vote of 329-101. The Senate has yet to pass its version of the legislation, but the chamber's Armed Services Committee has already backed an even larger increase of $45 billion over Biden's proposal.

Gaetz also spoke out about the Democrats' push for abortion legislation after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and said that at this point, Democrats in the House Judiciary Committee "are trying to make almost every bill about abortion."

A fierce argument broke out between Gaetz and Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., during discussions this week, and Gaetz said that happened because the Democrats wanted to turn the discussion on providing neonatal care for women in prison "into an abortion debate."

"I want to make sure that we join the modern world and that we're not left with the likes of the despots and the dictators, and that means we become a pro-life country," said Gaetz.

Meanwhile, Republicans are seeking legislation to prevent federal funds from being used to support transportation to states allowing abortions, and Gaetz accused the "octogenarians" who lead Democrats in Congress of trying to focus on abortion rather than issues Americans face.

"Republicans are advancing pro-adoption legislation," he said. "We're working to try to build a culture of life, not just during pregnancy but beyond, and that's what they don't want to negotiate on. Democrats don't want consensus, they don't want to move legislation forward that will help expecting mothers. Instead, they want to try to enrage the American people and activate the most militant forms of their base to intimidate the court with these illegal protests outside the homes of justices."

