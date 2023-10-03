×
Tags: matt gaetz | kevin mccarthy | vacate | speaker | chaos

Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Gaetz's Speaker Ouster Distracts

By    |   Tuesday, 03 October 2023 04:42 PM EDT

Taking a moment to speak to Newsmax amidst the ensuing hours of the House wrestling with a vote to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Dan Meuser decried that Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz's motion to vacate the chair offered no "solutions."

"Yeah, very original," Meuser told "American Agenda" following an impassioned speech from Gaetz. "The man is speaking [in] platitudes and pointing out problems. He has never offered a solution, and he has never in his — really — his life being in politics — produced anything — actually built something."

Speaking from the House floor moments earlier, Gaetz stated that, "These last few days, we've suspended the momentum that we had established the week earlier where we were bringing bills to the floor, voting on them. Staying late at night. Working hard. That's what the American people expect. It's something Speaker McCarthy hasn't delivered. And that's why I've moved to vacate the chair."

Continuing on, Meuser asserted that McCarthy earned the position of House Speaker. He also added that urgent challenges face Congress, such as impeachment inquiries, budget appropriations, and scandals involving the Biden administration. He contended that the focus should be on winning the White House and the Senate and that Gaetz's motion to vacate posed a significant hindrance to achieving those objectives.

Furthermore, Meuser accused Gaetz of hypocrisy for blaming McCarthy while collaborating with Democrats on certain issues. He claims that Gaetz's actions are not contributing to the strengthening of the country but are, in fact, weakening it, which he deems a critical concern.

Pushing back on criticisms from his Republican colleagues that a motion to vacate would plunge the country into "chaos," Gaetz insists that "$33 trillion of national debt is chaos." Halting the "passing [of] single-subject spending bills is chaos." And "being governed by continuing resolutions and omnibus bills is chaos."

Nick Koutsobinas

