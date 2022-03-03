Rep. Matt Gaetz to Newsmax: Biden SOTU a 'State of Denial'

Tuesday's State of the Union address from President Joe Biden featured him calling for funding police, securing the border, failing to understand inflation, or even mentioning the 13 American service members killed in the Afghanistan withdrawal, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., lamented on Newsmax.

"That was less a State of the Union and more state of denial from Joe Biden," Gaetz told Thursday's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"I think that the big miss for him was not recognizing that more government spending is not the kryptonite to inflation. More government spending causes inflation."

Democrats have managed to steer Biden away from the "defund the police" progressive movement, but only because it is a sure-fire loser among suburban women in the midterms, Gaetz told host Chris Salcedo.

"Democrats know that this issue is toxic for them with a lot of suburban women who decide key midterm elections, and that's why Joe Biden is trying to inoculate against a record that is very discernible," Gaetz said.

The Democrats' criticism of Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for standing up and objecting to Biden's misinformation and omission of the Afghanistan casualties is an attack on freedom of speech, Gaetz said.

"It wasn't all that unique that Boebert and Greene got up and started hollering during the State of the Union: They do that most days on the floor of the House of Representatives when they feel an appropriate and frankly, most of the time, justified need to call out the corruption and the bad acts that we see in both parties.

"So, I stand with these brave women of my party. They are very effective members of Congress, and that's why the DNC calls them 'trash.' You see, the DNC or the RNC can't control Boebert and Greene – they actually fight for their constituents.

"I saw Lauren Boebert's posts on Twitter that she's heard that there actually are family members of some of the 13 fallen who appreciate that at least someone stood up for him and let them know that they weren't forgotten," Gaetz added.

Even progressive Democrats had a rebuttal of Biden's address and called out the administration's flip to "fund the police" – mostly because Biden was given no choice but to finally vocally back the blue, according to Gaetz.

"Let me let everybody in on the secret in Washington today: Defund the police has morphed into disarm and dismantle the police," Gaetz warned. "You see, Democrats envision policing where the cop never gets out of the car when you call.

"That's why they want to take away their immunities. That's why they want to limit the tools that law enforcement has in responding to a threat situation. It's why they want to limit our ability to decommission body armor from the military and ensure that it's available for maybe economically disadvantaged law enforcement units across our country.

"And proof that their strategy is negatively impacting Americans is seen in the high number of retirements, the reductions in budgets all over America. You have the Biden administration, you have Washington Democrats in the squad gaslighting Democrat-led cities."

