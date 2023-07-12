Matt Gaetz to Newsmax: Biden 'Sleepwalking Us Into WW III'

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s foreign policy is “sleepwalking us into World War III.”

While appearing on “Eric Bolling The Balance” and discussing the NATO summit that’s taking place in Lithuania this week, Gaetz directly addressed how Biden has handled Ukraine, which was turned down for NATO membership on Tuesday, and in the process incensed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“The $115 billion we sent Ukraine is not enough. Now they're talking about giving Ukraine Israel-like security status, so that we have to pay to be the block captain of Ukraine forever,” Gaetz said.

“I think one can reasonably ask the question: Has NATO expansion made us safer? I mean, has it really?” he asked. “Are we safer today than we were before NATO expanded into the Baltics and put us now on the brink of war? I mean … [Rep.] Seth Moulton [D-Mass.] and [Rep.] Steny Hoyer [D-Md.] have already said, ‘We are at war with Russia.’ That's not exactly what we signed up for, with Sleepy Joe as the president of the United States.”

Gaetz then asked why NATO should even consider Ukraine for membership. “Why would you pick Ukraine? Why not extend NATO to Russia and make it an anti-China alliance?” he said. “Are we really thinking that we're more afraid of the broke-down tanks from Russia than the fact that China is building a secret military base on the island of Cuba, 90 miles away from the United States?

“If we had to pick Russia or Ukraine for NATO, one could reasonably make the argument that Russia probably provides more benefit long term.

“President Trump's foreign policy was unpredictable and effective. Joe Biden's foreign policy is paint by numbers,” Gaetz continued. “I don't quite know yet what the 'Biden Doctrine' is, but I get the sense that it probably has a half-life at this point, because he's sleepwalking us into World War III the way a dementia patient would sleepwalk into a late-night Waffle House.”

The Florida representative also reacted to a video showing the president sitting with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during which Turkey’s president commented initiating “a new process” at the summit between the two that would last five years. Biden joked, “We look forward to working with you the next five years.”

“Who's waiting around to open the 86-year-old vintage of Joe Biden? Who thinks that, like right now, he might not be as spry, but three, four years from now, after potential reelection, that's really when this wine opens up?” Gaetz said. “I mean, Joe Biden, it's not that he's past his prime. He can't even see it anymore.

“One thing we know: People on the world stage, they follow that stuff,” he added. “And American weakness, sadly, has emerged out of Joe Biden’s weakness.”

