Rep. Matt Gaetz to Newsmax: Laptop 'Cover-Up,' 'Conspiracy' Helped Elect Biden

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Friday the establishment and media are actively "covering up" damning information on Hunter Biden's laptop to protect President Joe Biden.

"It is very clear that if you didn't have a conspiracy between government officials, Big Tech, and big media to suppress this information, Joe Biden would not have been sworn into the White House," Gaetz told Friday's "Stinchfield." "That is the depth and breadth of this scandal, and I think we've got to get to the bottom of how that happened."

Gaetz said the situation with president's son's laptop shows a real "danger to democracy" with these individuals and organizations working together to put out disinformation on laptop's authenticity.

The New York Post initially broke the story about the computer device in October 2020, which was abandoned at a Delaware repair shop by Hunter Biden, and potentially incriminating information about the business dealings the family had shortly after, and even while, the elder Biden was serving as vice president.

Some of the emails contained on the laptop referred to Hunter holding an amount of the proceeds from some of the deals for "the big guy," possibly referring to his father.

Media outlets and dozens of "intelligence community" members immediately came out saying it was "Russian disinformation" aimed at tainting the 2020 presidential election in favor of former President Donald Trump.

The New York Times, however, reported in March that the laptop and the emails it contained were "authentic."

"The Hunter Biden laptop may very well have been a point of vulnerability for the White House," Gaetz said. "It could have been the subject of blackmail efforts, or compromise endeavors which normally occur in Washington, D.C."

Gaetz said the FBI, which documents show had the laptop since 2019, could not tell him where it currently is, demonstrating the cover-up is ongoing.

"This is indicative of a cover-up in progress," Gaetz said. "It's not as if the cover-up is over. They are continuing it. Now, it's not that this is disinformation, or a false representation of the evidence, it's that we all shouldn't really care that the son of the then-vice president, now president, was actually selling influence for personal gain for millions of dollars to some of America's greatest adversaries. I think that matters."

