Rep. Gaetz to Newsmax: Scalise or Jordan Next Speaker

Following a candidate forum Tuesday night, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told Newsmax he expects to see a new House speaker elected on Wednesday – and for that person to be either House Majority Leader Steve Scalise or Rep. Jim Jordan.

Scalise, R-La., and Jordan, R-Ohio, are well-known among GOP activists and donors, Gaetz told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"They will be trusted among the members of the House of Representatives, who now must come together to resist the excesses of the Biden administration," Gaetz said.

Gaetz said he expects to see a speaker elected Wednesday, or if not, the "House will be well on our way to coalescing around either of these two men, and I'm going to do a lot of praying tonight to figure out which one I'm going to vote for."

"Both Scalise and Jordan's offered really contrasting visions to that of [former Speaker] Kevin McCarthy," Gaetz said. "Steve Scalise said time and again that we weren't doing enough to put the Democrats on the spot and to play offense. And Jim Jordan talked about a more robust strategy for oversight and pursuing the Biden crime family than we've seen to date. And so, it seems as though the Republican conference is about to kick into high gear."

