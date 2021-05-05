Rep. Matt Gaetz to Newsmax TV: They 'Come for the Fighters'

The weaponization and politicization of the Department of Justice began during the Obama administration and continues to target "fighters" and supporters of former President Donald Trump, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Wednesday in an interview on Newsmax TV.

"Of course, there are a ton of things in my life looking back that I wish I would have done differently, but none of them are criminal," Gaetz told "Stinchfield" of allegations he had sex with a 17-year-old girl, someone he adamantly maintains "does not exist."

"These allegations are false, and as I've stated before, the anonymous allegations against me range from total distortions of my life to these crazy and wild conspiracy theories that will never be proven, but they always come for the fighters, Grant," Gaetz told host Grant Stinchfield.

"Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, Matt Gaetz – it's never the meek that they come for. It's always those who are fighting hard for the America First agenda.

"And I've got a lot of fight left in me."

Gaetz said no women have come forward alleging wrongdoing, and the FBI and Justice Department have made no charges, nor leaked any evidence of criminality, despite a long-running investigation.

Gaetz said his record remains clean, despite efforts to tar conservatives and Trump supporters.

"None of this constitutes a crime," Gaetz said of his actions. "What you see from the government, I think, is really a politicization of the Department of Justice, and really that started under Barack Obama and Eric Holder, and then it continued over."

"I think there's a lot of swamp left to be drained at the Department of Justice," Gaetz continued. "I don't think that should be a place where we exact our politics. And I'm confident that in the end, the truth will prevail."

Gaetz, of Florida, said Project Veritas has helped expose the liberal media's agenda in attacking conservatives and Trump supporters with the aid of whatever damaging material they can dig up, no matter the veracity.

"Thank goodness there are media organizations like Project Veritas that turn the cameras back on the liars, and it's CNN," Gaetz said. "A director literally admitted that the reason they were propagandizing my life and running baseless stories over and over again is because I'm effective, because I actually stand and fight for the America First agenda and against the socialism that whatever's left of Joe Biden is trying to bring into our country."

Instead of hiding, Gaetz said he is going on tour to spread the word of the America First agenda with another liberal media "venom" target, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. The tour kicks off in Florida's largest seniors community, The Villages, on Friday.

"I think we need to get America rallying again," Gaetz said. "The America First movement isn't going anywhere. In fact, we're going on tour."

"Hey, I come from a tough district; I'm a tough guy, and this is a tough movement," he concluded. "It's a movement for winners, and I hope to see everybody in The Villages on Friday."