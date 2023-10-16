Matt Gaetz to Newsmax: Support for Jordan Growing

On Monday, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told Newsmax that support for Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for House speaker was growing.

Joining "Greg Kelly Reports," Gaetz explained that Jordan, over the past week, has rallied a significant portion of the House Republican Conference to support his bid to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

"Right now, I'm very excited about Speaker-designate Jim Jordan. The opposition to Jim Jordan has dwindled down to the single digits," Gaetz revealed.

"If we are able to convince just a few more colleagues ... I don't think there will be a single viewer of Greg Kelly Reports who doesn't appreciate the upgrade that we made at the position of speaker of the House," he added.

Currently, there appear to be eight to nine Republicans that oppose Jordan's candidacy. The strongest of which have been Don Bacon of Nebraska as well as Carlos A. Gimenez and Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida.

It is a far cry from the 50-or-so moderate Republicans who said they would not vote for him initially. Among those who have flipped are Mike Rogers of Alabama, Ann Wagner of Missouri, and Ken Calvert of California.

The House is expected to vote on the floor for a speaker Tuesday. A candidate must be nominated and receive a majority of present Congress members to be made speaker.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!