×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: matt gaetz | donald trump | joe biden | intel agencies | election

Rep. Gaetz to Newsmax: Intel Agencies Hindered Trump, Helped Biden in Elections

By    |   Monday, 15 May 2023 10:45 PM EDT

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that following the revelations from Special Counsel John Durham's report that the FBI lacked "actual evidence" to investigate former President Donald Trump over Russia collusion ties, the congressman while alluding to the Hunter Biden's laptop story, pointed out the bias in the domestic intelligence agency.

Speaking during a panel discussion on "The Right Squad" hosted by Chris Plante, Gaetz, who sits on the House Weaponization of Government Select Subcommittee, says, "in the Trump matter — what Durham is reporting on — you've got the fusion of these entities to make the FBI, the enforcement wing of the Democratic Party, to play offense against Trump."

"Now what you see with Biden actually," Gaetz continued: "they're the plumbers. They're the dust busters. They're the fixer. They're the ones going in to deem any derogatory information about Joe Biden or Hunter Biden [as] Russian disinformation. That was that corrupt letter that 51 former officials signed that's now been debunked. But it all weaves together, and it's very ugly for our country, and it's actually ugly for the future of a democracy where the people make the choice, not the law enforcement intelligence [agencies]."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said following the revelations from Special Counsel John Durham's report that the FBI lacked "actual evidence" to investigate former President Donald Trump over Russia collusion ties, pointed out the bias in the domestic intelligence agency.
matt gaetz, donald trump, joe biden, intel agencies, election
244
2023-45-15
Monday, 15 May 2023 10:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved