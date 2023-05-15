Rep. Gaetz to Newsmax: Intel Agencies Hindered Trump, Helped Biden in Elections

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that following the revelations from Special Counsel John Durham's report that the FBI lacked "actual evidence" to investigate former President Donald Trump over Russia collusion ties, the congressman while alluding to the Hunter Biden's laptop story, pointed out the bias in the domestic intelligence agency.

Speaking during a panel discussion on "The Right Squad" hosted by Chris Plante, Gaetz, who sits on the House Weaponization of Government Select Subcommittee, says, "in the Trump matter — what Durham is reporting on — you've got the fusion of these entities to make the FBI, the enforcement wing of the Democratic Party, to play offense against Trump."

"Now what you see with Biden actually," Gaetz continued: "they're the plumbers. They're the dust busters. They're the fixer. They're the ones going in to deem any derogatory information about Joe Biden or Hunter Biden [as] Russian disinformation. That was that corrupt letter that 51 former officials signed that's now been debunked. But it all weaves together, and it's very ugly for our country, and it's actually ugly for the future of a democracy where the people make the choice, not the law enforcement intelligence [agencies]."

