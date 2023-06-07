×
Tags: matt gaetz | biden family | press secretary | corruption

Matt Gaetz to Newsmax: Jean-Pierre Covering for Corrupt Bidens

By    |   Wednesday, 07 June 2023 08:08 PM EDT

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said that he believes White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is just another government official covering up for the corrupt Biden family.

Appearing Wednesday on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Gaetz said Jean-Pierre's blatant disregard for the truth has prevented Congress from conducting proper oversight on President Joe Biden.

"The press has become like a wholly owned subsidiary of the political left. And so you don't see the penetrating questions that you'd see if it was a Republican administration," the lawmaker said.

"This is really the grass top for is a very ugly and eroded system where the Biden administration has blocked our access to information regarding the compromise that may exist of the first family," he added.

His comments follow an increasing number of reports suggesting that Jean-Pierre is unpopular with White House correspondents in the mainstream media, who criticize her for lack of preparation and directness.

"I guess give some grace to her because there are no good answers for some of these questions," Gaetz said, recalling a time when Biden accidentally called for the attendance of deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind.

"Jean-Pierre had to get up and fake as if that was some sort of homage or reference, when it was just, like, Joe Biden being in total la-la land," he continued. "It's weird. It's strange."

Walorski had died a month earlier in a car accident that also killed two of her staffers.

