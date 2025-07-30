Fmr Rep. Gaetz to Newsmax: Obama Ordered Hit on Democracy

Former President Barack Obama should face consequences over allegations he orchestrated a conspiracy to subvert President Donald Trump's first term, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard earlier this month released a trove of declassified documents that pointed to Obama directing the creation of a false intelligence assessment by James Clapper, his director of national intelligence, and John Brennan, his CIA director, in January 2017 that was used to delegitimize Trump's presidency after his victory over Hillary Clinton.

The Department of Justice formed a strike force tasked with investigating Gabbard's findings.

"President Obama essentially ordered a hit on the American democracy. And if they're going to prosecute Donald Trump for bringing home some boxes, maybe they should prosecute Barack Obama for trying to bring home the presidency with him," Gaetz told "Finnerty," referencing the classified documents case against Trump, which has been dismissed.

"What they were trying to do was kneecap the new administration coming in. And you can only imagine how furious Obama must have been. They took away his third term in Hillary Clinton.

"He assembles the team, and he makes the call. [Former FBI Director James] Comey executes it from the inside. Clapper and Brennan, they facilitate this corrupt relationship with the media, where they breathlessly say that there are all these assessments showing that Trump is an agent of the Russian government.

"And if there's no accountability on this, it will absolutely happen again. That's why I'm so excited that the great folks leading the Department of Justice right now have a strike team that they have assigned to this project, and I expect indictments."

Trump earlier Wednesday reposted a meme from one of his 10.5 million-plus followers that stated, "It's time to indict Obama the traitor for treason."

Obama spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush said in a statement posted July 22 on X, a day before Gabbard released more damaging documents, that it was "outrageous" the former president was being accused of treason.

Trump said July 25 that Obama committed "criminal acts" but "probably" benefits from the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity regarding Trump's 2020 election interference case filed in Washington, D.C. But Comey, Clapper, and Brennan still could face charges.

"The real question is what Congress will do, because Gabbard and [CIA Director John] Ratcliffe have put on paper what witnesses have told them," Gaetz said. "We don't know how those witnesses are going to perform in open court in front of Congress. But I think that getting more of this out into the open is the is the better path.

"When you try to hold it all back, that's where people lose confidence. They lose faith that anything is going to really happen. And so, I would be willing to put those witnesses up and answer questions."

Gaetz, who was Trump's pick for attorney general before he withdrew his nomination, said he thinks Congress should issues subpoenas but that "they may hear from the Department of Justice, Hold off. Stay back. We're developing a case. We don't want to get the cart before the horse."

"I really think this is the type of crime against the country that you have to attack at every level, using criminal process, using the oversight process, and maybe even changing some of our laws so it doesn't happen again," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com