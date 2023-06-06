Rep. Cartwright to Newsmax: GOP 'Moving the Goalpost' to Get Wray

Democrat Congressman Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania defended Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher A. Wray as he fights contempt of Congress claims.

Appearing Tuesday on Newsmax's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Cartwright accused Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability of "moving the goalpost" to hold Wray in contempt.

He first noted that the FBI provided the panel's head, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and its top Democrat, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., access to the FD-1023 form in a classified document reading room.

"But when they came out, it sounds like they both read a different document," Van Susteren pointed out.

"Right," Cartwright acknowledged. "The larger point, though, is that they looked at it. And so, the FBI did turn it over for them to look at it. They read it, and now the question is, well, why they wouldn't hand the document to the chairman to take with him."

The Pennsylvania Democrat then approvingly cited his colleague Raskin who accused Comer of "moving the goalpost" in order to hold Wray in contempt of Congress.

His comments arrive after Comer claimed that the file, which originated from an informant, proved that President Joe Biden engaged in a $5 million transaction with a foreign official in exchange for policy decisions.

Despite being able to view it, the chair has accused the FBI of still falling short of a May subpoena issued after a whistleblower approached the panel with knowledge of the form.

"The confidential human source who provided information about then-Vice President Biden being involved in a criminal bribery scheme is a trusted, highly credible informant who has been used by the FBI for over ten years and has been paid over six figures," Comer alleged.

