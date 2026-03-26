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Tags: matt and mercedes schlapp | left | democrats | destroying | america | midterms

Schlapps to Newsmax: Must Unite to Stop Leftists Who Want to Destroy America

By    |   Thursday, 26 March 2026 08:21 PM EDT

Matt and Mercedes Schlapp told Newsmax on Thursday that Republicans might stop fighting with each other and focus on defeating Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

The Schlapps appeared on Newsmax at the site of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference convention in the Dallas metro area. Matt is the chair and host of CPAC.

"We need to know where the movement is in terms of understanding that the midterm elections right now, that should be front and center," Mercedes said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "We cannot afford to lose the House. We cannot afford to lose the Senate.

"We got to make sure we maintain these majorities because otherwise you're going to see an impeachment of President Donald Trump and his administration," Mercedes added. "We're going to move into a territory that will literally halt President Trump's agenda."

In response to polls showing Republican support for the war in Iran slightly fading, Matt said while regime change and nation building are not what we should do, America is in a forever war.

"Jihad is declared on us. So there will be times when the American president has to do things," Matt said. "And what he's done to date is draw a line in the sand on not getting a nuclear weapon."

"It's not just having the nuclear capability, it's being able to send it far," Matt added. "And they have both those capabilities. I think the president has shown that, and he wanted to weaken that."

Mercedes expressed concern Republicans are already eating themselves as a party.

"When you have these ridiculous talking heads trying to kill each other off, and we're here saying, 'Guys, you're losing the big picture here,'" Mercedes said. "The enemy is a communist, is the Marxist, is a socialist. It's these leftists that are trying to destroy America."

"We have to unite in order to win these elections. I mean, it is critical," Mercedes added.

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Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Matt and Mercedes Schlapp told Newsmax on Thursday that Republicans might stop fighting with each other and focus on defeating Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.
matt and mercedes schlapp, left, democrats, destroying, america, midterms
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2026-21-26
Thursday, 26 March 2026 08:21 PM
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