Fmr PM Morawiecki to Newsmax: 'New Era' for Poland With Nawrocki

Former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Newsmax Saturday praised Karol Nawrocki's election as the next president of Poland.

Nawrocki, who was supported by President Donald Trump, won 50.89% of votes in a very tight race against Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, who received 49.11%, according to the final results of the June 1 runoff.

"It was razor-thin because of all the liberal leftist money involved on the side of our liberal opponent," Morawiecki told "Saturday Report."

Had it not been for the money, Nawrocki's victory would have been "even bigger," he added.

"So it's great new era starting for Poland."

Morawiecki described Poland's president-elect as a "very patriotic type of guy, Republican," who "truly believes in sovereign states, type of European Union" and is a "great believer in Polish-American friendship, Polish-American relationship."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com