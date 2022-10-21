Mastriano to Newsmax: Shapiro 'Too Radical' to Be Pa. Governor

Republican Doug Mastriano told Newsmax that his opponent, Democrat Josh Shapiro in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race, is "too dangerous," "too radical," and "too extreme" to be the state's governor.

Mastriano made his remarks Friday on Newsmax's "National Report."

"My opponent is the attorney general," Mastriano said. "His only job is for law and order in the state. And on his watch, crime has gone up 40% while he's been in office, homicides have more than doubled in the state, we're the fourth highest in fentanyl deaths.

"The guy is a complete utter failure. Then on top of all this, instead of him doing his job of protecting the people and the family members and citizens of the state here, he sues to keep businesses shut down. He sues to put masks on kids. I mean, it's a complete catastrophe."

Asked what his message to voters will be in the days leading up to the election, he said: "We don't have to settle anymore for weak politicians like Josh Shapiro. I stand against these dangerous and radical policies. I'm just an average citizen — someone who loves my country. Josh Shapiro is too dangerous, took radical, too extreme for our state."

"Under Mastriano, parents are in control of their kids — in charge of their kids' education. We'll have school choice, and they'll decide whether their kids get a vaccine jab or not."

