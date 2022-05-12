Doug Mastriano to Newsmax: Inflation Key Issue in Pennsylvania Governor Race

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the front-runner in the race for his state's GOP nomination for governor, said on Newsmax Thursday that while at one time, the most important issue for voters was election integrity, voters now are also concerned with inflation and the possibility of ending Roe v. Wade.

"It's a mix because obviously, voting integrity has always been up there for a year and a half now," Mastriano said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "[There are] the economy and trying to make ends meet, but also, this is one chance in almost 50 years where we can get things right here and let states decide what to do with Roe v. Wade."

According to a recent Trafalgar Group poll, Mastriano is leading the pack of eight GOP contenders at 28%. The nearest contender, former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, trails him by 10 percentage points, at 17.6%.

The same poll shows that 11% of voters are undecided, and Mastriano said his campaign is bringing out record crowds, even in Pittsburgh on a night in which it was competing with the Penguins hockey team and the Pirates baseball fans.

"We're making our way across the state towards the east, so it's just bringing a message to the people and being present," he said. "Our message resounds because people have seen over the past two years I'm the only guy that candidates actually stood and fought for them."

Former President Donald Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 but lost in 2020, but looking toward the 2024 race, Mastriano said he can "absolutely" see the state turning more red, pointing to his campaign's success in obtaining signatures for his petition drive.

Mastriano also commented on the GOP race for the U.S. Senate, which is currently being led by television's Dr. Mehmet Oz, who Trump has endorsed.

That race is quickly gaining national attention, with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo endorsing David McCormick.

Mastriano has endorsed Kathy Barnette and on Thursday called her a "real champion of conservative values" and called the attacks that have been launched against her "disconcerting, but also we know they're not true."

"There's now an attempt by the swamp in Harrisburg and career politicians to try to rig the election and to sort of appoint someone that they can control," he added.

