Rep. Mast: Biden's Afghan Exit Wasted 20 Years of 'Blood, Sweat, Tears'

Rep. Brian Mast — an Army veteran who lost his legs in an explosion in Afghanistan — derided President Joe Biden for his deadly exit from the country, telling Newsmax on Thursday that the withdrawal wasted 20 years of 'blood, sweat and tears.''

Mast, 41, a second-term Republican from Florida’s 18th Congressional District in the south-central part of the state, ridiculed Biden for a strategy that included abandoning Bagram Air Base southeast of Kabul, the capital. The decision allowed the Taliban to overrun the base and release 7,000 prisoners kept there, including a suicide bomber who only days later killed 13 U.S. service members and 170 others.

''This guy was given to the CIA by Indian intelligence because he got caught trying to set off a bomb in New Delhi,'' Mast said on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.'' "That's what was going to happen. He was given over to the CIA.

''President [Donald] Trump then had him interrogated, used him, got actionable intelligence out of him, and sent ordnance from drones to hit real targets, not the kind of targets Biden hit, hit real targets, kill ISIS terrorists. So, Trump used him to kill terrorists. Biden let him go, and he was able to kill Americans. That's the compare and contrast that needs to be looked at here.''

Mast, an engineer who was awarded the Bronze Star for his time in Afghanistan, when he stepped on a bomb clearing a path for Army Rangers, said he was ''disgusted'' with Biden.

''I've lost friends. I've lost limbs,'' Mast said. ''Personally, I know a lot of others, literally hundreds of others, that that were injured in a host of different ways, not just the 13 Americans that were killed. There were also over [170] Afghanis that were killed there trying to flee Afghanistan. So, it goes well beyond just our losses as well.

''And this is another one of these situations where president Biden p----d away 20 years of blood, sweat and tears for this terrorist.''

