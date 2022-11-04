GOP's Allen to Newsmax: Working Families Are Taking Back Massachusetts

Leah Cole Allen, the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in the state of Massachusetts, has had an interesting professional journey over the past decade.

In 2013, Allen was elected into the Massachusetts House of Representatives (12th district), but ultimately resigned from her post two years later to focus on her burgeoning career as a registered nurse.

And this seemed like the proper path to take, at least until the coronavirus pandemic upended the country in 2020.

A few months later, Allen was removed from an occupation she loved because she refused to take a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine.

But Allen soon converted this personal loss into a political rebirth. She's now running again for political office, with the hopes of serving under Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl.

And as a selling point, when talking to the masses, Allen plans to represent the factions of spouses, mothers, medical workers and freedom-loving Massachusetts residents, along with those who had their occupational livelihoods cut short due to mandate vaccines.

"The biggest voting bloc that we're going to capture with our message is families and working people in Massachusetts," Cole Allen told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

Allen said she'll also be fighting for Massachusetts parents who didn't like their children being locked out of schools during the pandemic or forced into vaccine-mandate scenarios.

From Allen's perspective, the same holds true for the Massachusetts citizens who are tired of President Joe Biden's indifference toward high inflation and a sagging economy.

If Allen emerges victorious after Tuesday's elections, she says she and Gov.-elect Diehl would immediately seek to rehire every Massachusetts worker who had been previously fired over vaccine mandates.

Our campaign is about "getting the government out of the private sector," said Allen, who has garnered the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!