Mike Huckabee: You Can't Make Mask-Wearing a 'Permanent Emergency Order'

After speaking about masks, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax that the United States cannot have an ''indefinite permanent emergency order'' on matters relating to COVID-19.

Appearing Monday on ''Spicer & Co.'' Huckabee, a Republican, said: ''You can't have an indefinite permanent emergency order. At some point, you have to bring in your legislative body. You have to ask the people's representatives to affirm what you're doing, and that hasn't been done.

''I just think it's getting to the place where people are sick of it, even in places that are blue states. A lot of people are fed up with having the government not only tell them what to do, but change the orders and change the so-called science.''

''I do think that this idea of masks and making us wear them indefinitely is just growing old, and people are saying 'wait ... I am an adult, and I'm going to start acting like one,''' he continued.

At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, when lockdowns were just getting started, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the president, told ''60 Minutes'' that masks generally do not work for the general population.

''When you're in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better,'' Fauci said, making air quotes. ''But it's not providing the perfect protection people think that it is. Often there are unintended consequences: People keep fiddling with the mask, and they keep touching their face.''

He went on to say that people should not wear masks because it could ''lead to a shortage of masks'' for healthcare professionals.

On Sunday, Fauci told ABC's ''This Week'' that mask-wearing on airplanes should not end, ''even though the filtration is good.''

The comments go against those of Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly, who said, according to The Washington Post, that airplane filtration systems are ''very safe, very high-quality, compared to any other indoor setting.'' An aircraft, he added, ''is the safest place you can be. It's true of all of our aircraft — they all have the same HEPA filters and air flow.''