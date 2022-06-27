Mary Miller to Newsmax: Supreme Court Decision on Prayer 'Very Exciting'

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., on Newsmax, Monday, praised the Supreme Court’s recent decision siding with a high school football coach who prayed on the field before games.

Miller said on "John Bachman Now" that the decision was "very exciting. This morning, I was thinking to myself how we should take courage and not back down, which is what this coach did.

"My other reaction is if it wasn't for [former President Donald] Trump we would not have these justices that are advocating for freedom, for constitutional rights. And you know, President Trump continually fulfilled his promises, one of them was putting conservative judges on the Supreme Court.

Miller went on to claim that the response from liberals to the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade "sounds like you're trying to stir up an insurrection and those of us that are conservatives, I want to encourage people that are listening: Do not sit down and shut up."

She added, "One of the things we heard at the rally that President Trump had for me on Saturday was if he would just go home and be quiet and quit advocating for the American people … for restoring America. They would leave him alone. They would let him be a successful businessman.

"They [would] leave his children alone. But we're never going to quit fighting. Our country is worth fighting for the next generation. We just welcomed our 19th grandchild. I'm going to go fight for the next generation.

"This is the greatest threat to the world, if America goes down, and we need to fight. These people have given us an example of how to fight. President Trump, one of the reasons we loved him, he kept his promises, and also, he showed us how to fight on the offense."

