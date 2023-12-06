×
Tags: mary miller | joe biden | university of pennsylvania | corruption | china | biden administration

Rep. Miller to Newsmax: UPenn Payments to Biden Part of Corruption Picture

By    |   Wednesday, 06 December 2023 12:51 PM EST

The fact that the University of Pennsylvania paid then-Vice President Joe Biden $400,000 a year for unspecified duties is another piece in the puzzle of the larger picture of corruption surrounding the current president, Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Miller used her time during a congressional hearing on Tuesday on rising antisemitism at American colleges to question the University of Pennsylvania president on why her institution of higher learning paid Biden such a large sum for several years.

Miller told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that making matters more suspicious is that the university has received millions of dollars from anonymous Chinese donors.

Although it is not unusual for U.S. universities to receive money from foreign countries, Miller said that the source of the money and the timing is suspect, considering all the other suspicious connections that Biden has to Beijing, including alleged payments from Chinese companies.

Miller also said she is not satisfied by the answers given to her questions on the matter at the hearing, including a refusal to identify the specific source of the donations from China.

In addition, Miller said that it's also suspicious the number of current Biden administration officials who have a connection with the University of Pennsylvania.

She stressed that the fact that Biden's "policies are tipped towards China" adds more fuel to the fire about why his decision-making always seems to favor Beijing.

