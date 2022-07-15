Rep. Mary Miller to Newsmax: Inflation Hitting Farmers 'in a Very Painful Way'

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., told Newsmax that President Joe Biden is to blame for the rising inflation that is heavily impacting farmers and parents across the country.

"I represent a highly productive agriculture district in central Illinois and actually, my husband and I are grain and cattle farmers," Miller said on "National Report" Friday morning. "So I know firsthand the challenges that we're having.

"Weather challenges we've always had, but this America-last agenda is hitting farmers in a very painful way. The cost of diesel fuel and fertilizer has skyrocketed and it's actually to a place that is very scary. In addition, supply chain issues, just getting parts, getting new equipment. I know the implement dealer in our community doesn't have one tractor on the lot."

She went on to say, "My son tried to get a coupler, he had a breakdown trying to get a coupler or the other day, a very small part that normally you know, you just walk in and get. He spent half a day finding it and it's very alarming what this is going to do. This is just part of Joe Biden's America-last agenda.

Miller later addressed rising back-to-school prices, saying that she doesn't think parents are prepared for the spending increase on some supplies.

The congresswoman said that parents have "been trying to manipulate their budgets for increases in food and energy. And I know in my district we don't have, you know, public transportation.

"We drive a lot. So this is very painful, but the Biden administration has been spending outrageously, it's irresponsible. We knew this was coming. You just cannot create some trillions of dollars out of thin air and without having consequences like this, and it's really a shame."