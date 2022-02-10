Rep. Mary Miller to Newsmax: Illinois Dems Hypocrites on Mandates

"Hypocrisy [that] has no shame," Rep. Mary Miller slammed Democratic leaders in Illinois Thursday after officials in her home state announced the end of mask mandates for everyone except schools, hospitals, and nursing homes.

"They're backing off on this mandate, but the fact that they won't lift them for school children, I just can't believe it," the Republican lawmaker said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"They bungled this the way they have handled the virus from the beginning," Miller continued. "The blue states are ridiculous. I know someone that joined the exodus of citizens out of Illinois to Tennessee last year. Their 7 and 4-year-old were being required to wear masks to play soccer outdoors. As soon as they arrived in Tennessee, the masks were off."

She also slammed Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for being "seen multiple times, violating his own edicts" and applauded Chicago-area school students for walking out of classes over the mandates.

"I think what we're going to leave our children and grandchildren depends on what we're doing now," said Miller. "God created us to be free and relational people and we communicate through our faces … I think it's pathetic that our kids have been masked that there going on three years of lockdowns and ridiculous edicts well throughout the course of those years we've reported on politicians not following their own mask mandates."

Miller also commented on the news that inflation has grown to 7.5%, the highest rate seen since 1982, saying the report should come as no surprise.

"We know when we go to the store, when we go to buy a car, that inflation is raging," said Miller. "It is just outrageous spending that the Biden administration has been doing and some of us have been trying to put the brakes on that money that is still in the pipes."

She added that she believes matters will get "way worse," but "elections have consequences."

"We're going to take the House in 2022, but we need fighters," said Miller. "We don't need people that are going to acquiesce to the same kind of policies that put Americans last. We have whiplash going from America first to America last this past year."

