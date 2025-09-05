FDA's Makary to Newsmax: Dems in 'Cult' of Vaccine Mandates

During a Senate committee hearing with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Democrats showed they remain tied to the "cult religion" of vaccine mandates, particularly around COVID-19, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary told Newsmax on Friday.

The Senate Finance Committee had called Kennedy to a hearing about his plans to follow his slogan of Make America Healthy Again, but Democrat senators pressed Kennedy on his actions around vaccines.

"I had hoped that hearing would have been constructive and productive to talk about our chronic disease epidemic," Makary told "Finnerty." "But, no, the Democrats chose to make it political theater about the eighth COVID shot in a young, healthy child in America today, which they always seem to do."

Kennedy, a longtime leader in the anti-vaccine movement, appeared before the committee Thursday, with Democrats pressing him on his past remarks about COVID-19 and childhood vaccines. Instead of engaging with broader issues, Makary said, Democrats clung to an outdated fight.

"You see how broken this cult religion is," Makary said. "Rather than talk about the health care system being broken and how we improve the health of the population of our nation's children, they're criticizing him for not blindly commanding 7-year-olds to get the eighth COVID booster shot this year."

Makary said the U.S. is virtually alone in urging COVID-19 vaccines for children.

"You go to France, you've got to be 80 years old and high risk," he said. "You go to the U.K., you've got to be 75 years and high risk. We have got to move on to the actual issues in the health of our population."

Makary said that under his leadership, the FDA is returning to "gold-standard science and common sense" while working with other federal health bodies to address chronic disease and improve children's health.

"It's an exciting time in our health agencies," Makary said. "We're bringing healthier food for children, more cures, and meaningful treatments for Americans."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

