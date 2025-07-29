Makary to Newsmax: FDA Aims to Make Vaping Less Addictive

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary told Newsmax on Tuesday that his agency is taking steps to make vaping less addictive by regulating a synthetic concentrated byproduct that he likened to an opioid.

The FDA announced earlier Tuesday that it is recommending the Drug Enforcement Administration list certain 7-hydroxymitragynine, or 7-OH, products under the Controlled Substances Act.

"First of all, 85% of vaping products sold at your local vape shop are illegal," Makary told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"These are products that are even banned in China, where they come from. They've got these cutesy, fruity flavors or even a video game [that is] part of the vape device designed to addict kids.

"This stuff is predatory. It has no business. Kids are addicted. At some high schools, a quarter of the kids are using these vaping products regularly. So, we've got an epidemic we've got to address," he said.

Makary described 7-OH as an opioid and is found in kratom, the South Asian tree whose leaves produce stimulant effects in low doses and sedative effects in high doses, and can lead to psychotic symptoms and psychological and physiological dependence, according to the DEA.

"You can walk down to many of these vape stores or convenience stores or gas stations and buy an opioid today," Makary said. "So, parents need to know about this. And we recommended the DEA starts to schedule this as a controlled substance. And that's something that's inside of these vapes.

"Kratom has a trace amount of 7-OH. We're not focused on that. We're focused on the synthetic concentrated byproduct."

