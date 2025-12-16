Bertao to Newsmax: Brown Shooting Victim a 'Bold' Conservative

The shooting that killed Brown University student Ella Cook has left conservative students shaken and has renewed concerns about safety on college campuses nationwide, Martin Bertao, president of College Republicans of America, told Newsmax Tuesday.

Cook, one of two students killed in the shooting on the Brown University campus, was "super passionate about conservatism," Bertao told "Newsline."

"She was really, you know, one of the reasons that [the] Brown Chapter was doing so successfully and continuing to grow on, like we all know, one of probably the most liberal Ivy League college(s)," he said.

Bertao said Cook was set to assume the leadership of the Brown University College Republicans chapter.

"She was bold in her conservatism," he said. "She was unwavering to spread what she believes, spread her faith, and just the message that people need to be getting out there."

He said students and faculty at the university are struggling to process her death.

"And from everyone I've talked to at the university, everyone is just distraught and saddened and grieving her loss," he said.

The shooting remains under investigation, and authorities have not released a motive.

Bertao said it is too early to draw conclusions about whether the attack was politically motivated, but he said the possibility cannot be ruled out.

"We don't know exactly what the motive was here yet. It very well could have been political violence.

"I mean, it's within ... the realm of possibility here, we just don't know yet," he said.

Bertao said the incident has intensified fears among conservative students across the country.

"This is something that talking to college Republicans across the country that I know college Republicans are scared of," he said.

"Our students are scared of being targeted."

He cited his own experience attending the University of California, Berkeley.

"I go to school at UC Berkeley currently, and just this last year, we had people hanging up posters around campus that said, 'Kill all campus Republicans,'" Bertao said.

"And that's not an isolated incident."

Bertao said similar incidents have been reported at colleges nationwide.

"These are events that we see throughout the country."

He said concerns about safety are real but have not deterred student activists.

"I do know that our college Republicans are scared for their safety. But like I said earlier, talking to our college Republicans — again, across the country — we're not gonna back down."

Bertao said the shooting has reinforced his message to conservative students.

"This tragedy is yet another reminder of why we need to be unwavering in our faith, unwavering in our politics, unwavering to our commitment to our country and to spread the good word of conservatism and to advance our cause," Bertao said.

