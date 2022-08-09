Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: FBI, DOJ Must Come Clean on Trump Raid

The FBI and the Department of Justice must come clean about the raid on former President Donald Trump's Florida home and the seizure of several boxes of materials, Sen. Roger Marshall said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"They need to have a live press conference with real reporters in the room to ask the questions," the Kansas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," also calling on key Republicans such as Rep. Jim Jordan to hold a hearing about the FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. "They need to have a hearing and tell Americans the truth."

Marshall's call comes as part of the Republican outcry after Trump said the federal agents conducted a raid while they executed a search warrant focused on the materials he brought with him to his Florida residence when he left the White House in 2021.

"This is why Americans don't trust the federal government, is this lack of transparency at every level," said Marshall. "America deserves some answers. They need to know why it was performed in this way. Why are they not equally applying justice?"

FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and President Joe Biden, as a result, "need to get in front of America and answer the tough questions," Marshall added. "And the national media needs to be willing to ask the tough questions. Take your gloves off and quit treating this White House with kid gloves. Do your job."

Marshall said he's hearing from his Kansas constituents that it feels "like Lady Justice took off her blindfold yesterday" with the Trump raid, and that the "law is not being applied equally."

"Growing up, the FBI was such a well-respected organization," said Marshall. "My dad, a police officer, instilled upon us children that respect for the law officers, including the FBI, so this is just a tragedy to see this law not applied equally to see what the way they would treat President Trump at the same time, they've ignored Hunter Biden's issues and Hillary Clinton's issues as well. Why, why? Why weren't they subpoenaed? Why aren't their homes broken into?"

Marshall further compared the FBI's raid to the coming increase in IRS agents that will be hired through the Inflation Reduction Act.

"The White House has weaponized the IRS," said Marshall. "Even if you have done everything you can, humanly possible, you've worked with your accountant and you get an audit, you know, as a young couple, you'll probably spend $2,000 defending that audit . If you're a small business, you may spend $25,000 defending that audit as well."

But, he added, the "mantra of the Democrat Party" is to "control America at every stop and level."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!