Sen. Marshall: Democrats Unfazed by 'Egregious Attack' on Supreme Court

Count Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., is among the Republicans who believe the left-leaning media and Democratic Party are using this week's abortion-related news as a distraction from the sagging economy, 40-year inflation highs, chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border, Hunter Biden's infamous laptop, and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings, he told Newsmax on Wednesday.

While appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Marshall said he was upset but hardly surprised by what has happened.

"I'm horribly disappointed the Democrats have yet to condemn the [Supreme Court] leak itself. This was an egregious attack on the integrity of the Supreme Court, but this is what Democrats do. They're going to use it to their political advantage," Marshall said.

"If they don't like the score of the ballgame, they're going to change the rules. They're going to use this as an excuse to pack the [Supreme Court] and to federalize elections as well."

On Monday night, a Politico story garnered access to an initial majority draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito, which could potentially lead the Supreme Court to strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion legal nationwide.

Only time will tell if/when Roe v. Wade formally enters the Supreme Court docket.

"This is a demonstration into that hypocrisy," said Marshall, a physician (residency in gynecology and obstetrics) before taking public office in 2021.

The Biden administration, he said, wanted ''us to wear masks in the airplanes, but there's no problem at the [U.S.-Mexico] border with the (coronavirus) there. They want preschool-aged children wearing masks, but there's hardly any [virus] impact on the children.

Marshall added: "There's hypocrisy here. [Republicans] believe in freedom of choice over mandates."

Kansas might be in middle America, but it has been greatly affected by the chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border, with a record-high number of unlawful crossings every month under the Biden administration.

Part of the border problem, he said, is that the powerful drug fentanyl is now pouring into the United States at record levels.

On Newsmax, Marshall shared an anecdote about a teenager that he once delivered 15 years ago recently dying of an opioid overdose.

Marshall then cautioned: "Just 1-2 teaspoons [of fentanyl] can kill a person. ... This is a much bigger problem for our youths than COVID-19."

