Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: NATO Members, Take More Responsibility

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., urged NATO and its member countries to take more responsibility for their own defense during an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday.

Marshall emphasized that while the United States is willing to provide assistance, it should not be solely responsible for shouldering the burden. He stated: "We're gonna be there to help you, but we shouldn't have to drive the whole ship. I think it's their turn to step up."

Marshall, a member of the Homeland Security Committee, echoed the sentiment expressed by former President Trump, who emphasized the importance of America's national interests. Marshall emphasized the massive debt the United States is currently facing, stating, "Yes, America is first. We have $34 Trillion in debt."

During an appearance on "American Agenda," Marshall stressed the long-standing presence of American troops in NATO countries. He pointed out: "We've had 80,000 American troops over there since probably the 1940s or 1950s. I think that speaks volumes."

A member of the Homeland Security Committee, Marshall, expressed concern about the current state of the U.S.-Mexico border and rising crime rates. He criticized President Biden for what he sees as a lawless society and the erosion of constitutional rights. Marshall emphasized his loyalty to his country, stating: "I'm not a globalist. President Trump is not a globalist. I'm a patriot. I'm an American First senator. It's that simple."

Marshall also highlighted President Trump's commitment to securing the U.S. border before providing for the defense of others. He stated: "Look, what we know about President Trump is he's going to secure the border. He's gonna secure our border first. He's always going to be an American First as well."

The issue of defense spending within NATO was further brought into focus at a campaign rally in South Carolina. Former President Trump stated that if an ally failed to meet its defense spending obligations, the United States would not automatically support them through the alliance's Article 5 collective defense clause.

He said: "No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want," referring to a hostile situation with a country like Russia. "You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills," reported Axios.

NATO, established in 1949 to counter the Soviet Union during the Cold War, is a political and military alliance consisting of countries from North America and Europe.

Its founding treaty includes Article 5, which upholds the principle of collective defense. NATO operates by consensus, with the United States being the most influential member due to its political and military strength. Reuters reported that NATO currently comprises 31 members, mostly European countries, along with the United States and Canada.

