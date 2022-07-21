Sen. Roger Marshall to Newsmax: Biden 'Destroying' National Energy

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden "is destroying our own national energy" sector by approaching Saudi Arabia as an oil source to replace Russia.

"We’re just all shocked back in Kansas" that Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia when "it would be a much shorter trip for the president to fly to Kansas than to Saudi Arabia and give my people who drill oil for a living some confidence, some certainty," Marshall said on "National Report."

The senator went on to say that Biden "doesn't understand that it takes two years to start returning some type of investment on an oil project, probably five or 10 years to get back most of your investment. So, no one's drilling, or we’re hesitant to drill right now."

He added, "Why would this president turn to foreign powers when America can solve this problem ourselves? He's turned this situation upside down. We were a net exporter of oil under [former President Donald Trump], and now this president is destroying our own national energy."

When asked if electric vehicles were a realistic alternative for Americans looking to avoid high gas prices, Marshall said, "No, it’s not realistic, even with government subsidies, the average electric cars are in the $50-to-$60,000 range. There aren't even 10-year used cars out there that most of us are buying, our used cars, so it's not realistic."

