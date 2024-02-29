Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Border Is the No. 1 Issue

Sen. Marsha Blackburn R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that the southern border is "the number one issue with the American people."

At the same time, former President Donald Trump arrived in Texas and was scheduled to deliver remarks at Eagle Pass, Texas, one of the primary locations for illegal border crossings.

When asked about the Senate GOP's search for a new leader, Blackburn said the main focus of Republicans should be "taking the Senate majority and getting President Trump into the White House."

"Making certain that we deal with inflation that we are seeing, that we deal with our national debt, making certain that we have what we need for the strong military and a strong defense — and that our enemies fear us and making certain that we are securing that border and protecting the homeland," she said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

While Trump was at Eagle Pass, President Joe Biden made his own trip to the southern border on Thursday to visit the Rio Grande Valley city of Brownsville, Texas.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!