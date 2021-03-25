Sen. Marsha Blackburn to Newsmax TV: Biden Lying to Us on Border Crisis

Instead of installing Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the U.S. borders, President Joe Biden should stop lying to the American people, and just follow the path blazed by former President Donald Trump, according Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Newsmax TV.

"It is disappointing to know that someone who doesn't even think it's a crime to cross the border is going to be the one in charge of this," Blackburn told Thursday's "National Report," noting then-candidate Harris raised her hand during a June 2019 presidential primary debate to support decriminalization of illegal border crossing.

Biden did not need a new leader for this crisis he has refused to acknowledge – and even created – Blackburn told co-host Emma Rechenberg; he needs to go back to what Trump had done.

"If we were to put the Trump protocols back in place, the remain in Mexico policy, the migrant protection protocols, the asylum protocols, stop catch and release," Blackburn said. "What has Biden done? They restarted catch and release."

Equally egregious is the shutting down of near-finished border wall construction that would have made illegal border crossing more difficult, she added.

"Finish building the wall," she said. "Everything is there; the wall sections are there; all of the equipment is there; the trenching has been done; the roads have been dug into the mountain. Finish the wall."

This is not just Trump-MAGA rhetoric, she said. The wall was a bipartisan priority and non-partisan men and women of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol have long sought new and replacement wall construction that Trump finally was able to deliver.

"Our border patrol continues to say we need the wall," Blackburn said. "We need more technology and surveillance. We need more boots on the ground in order to handle this."

Any other narrative coming from President Biden and his White House is a false one, she continued.

"It is beyond me that the Biden administration has chosen to sit on their hands, open the border, and then absolutely lie to the American people saying, 'well, the border is closed; it is a challenge; things are under control,'" Blackburn said.

"It is not. It is out of control.

"Drugs and human beings are being trafficked into this country every minute of every day. And, because of that, every town's a border town – every state is a border state – until we get this border secured."

Blackburn paid a quick visit to the border and said she has pushed the Biden administration's State Department to deal with the migrants coming from the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador – something even Biden has picked up on and pointed Harris in the direction of to address diplomatically.

"What really stood out to me the most is that Joe Biden's open border policies has caused this situation," Blackburn concluded. "This is his immigration policy: Open the borders.

"And you know you can look at it and say Joe Biden broke the border, and now they have an issue that they're having to clean up.

"It is our local law enforcement, mayors, sheriffs, who are having to deal with this influx in this crisis. It is a humanitarian crisis. It is a drug crisis. It is a law enforcement crisis and environmental crisis."

The Biden White House has been very cautious to not use the term "crisis" in its messaging on the border, as even White House press secretary Jen Psaki once slipped up and used the term only to reject the border "challenges" as a crisis when asked about it again moments later in a press briefing last week.

Also, in announcing Harris as the White House border czar Wednesday, Biden took the opportunity to blame the Trump administration for the "situation" they are now experiencing.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here