Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Fauci 'In Cahoots With Zuckerberg'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn told Newsmax that Dr. Anthony Fauci was more interested in coordinating a public relations campaign with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg than "protecting the American people," and the doctor should step back from his position as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) until a full investigation has been completed.

Blackburn appeared on "American Agenda," criticizing Fauci for his interest in protecting his image rather than the American people.

"The point is, his focus, was on himself," Blackburn said. "He was taking care of himself. He was running a PR campaign to craft a narrative that would protect him from criticism. And his job is to be protecting the American people from infectious diseases, and how unfortunate for the American people that he decided that he had dug this hole, typical of some of our bureaucrats, it was too deep to get out of; and so he was in cahoots with Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, and big tech, in crafting a narrative that would make it look as if this is something that just happened."

"Dr. Fauci should just step aside on his own and say, 'until this issue is resolved, I am going to relinquish my position as head of the NIAID' that would be the appropriate step," the senator added. "That is the step that someone who knows they're going to have to undergo an investigation; who knows that these emails are going to have to be reviewed; you're going to have to review the relationship that he had with big tech; you're going to have to review this changing of opinion."

Blackburn cited evidence obtained from emails of Dr. Fauci that he may have known COVID-19 was engineered and that it came out of Wuhan, China.



"We know from the emails [Fauci] was fully aware that they were doing 'gain of function' [research]. And that is why in one of the emails, he says, 'you know, it appears that this has some of the traits of engineering."

The senator concluded with a damning allegation that some government entities had previously blocked an investigation into Wuhan Institute of Virology.



"Now complicating his situation, I believe, and complicating the situation around this entire relationship, with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, is the fact that you had our diplomatic scientists back in 2018 highlighting this; their concerns with this lab to the Department of State. And Secretary Pompeo was trying to do an investigation. And who was it that showed up to block him? Some of the careerists, the institutionalists, the swamp, the deep state, tries to block this investigation to get to the bottom of what is going on inside the four walls of that lab."

