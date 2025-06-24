Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Trump Displayed 'Master Class in Foreign Diplomacy'

President Donald Trump carried out a master class in dealing with the Iran-Israel war, Sen. Marsha Blackburn. R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Blackburn, appearing on "Wake Up America," said, "I think the president is determined to achieve peace in the Middle East." She added, "We have seen that determination at work as he has pushed to bring this situation under control, and I am grateful for his leadership."

She said, "I think what we have been watching is a master class in foreign diplomacy and the importance of the U.S. and our peace through strength initiative."

Blackburn said that Trump "has really pushed to get this ceasefire. He has pushed to make certain that Iran has no nuclear weapon. The strikes on their nuclear industry have been complete … Iran is not going to be able to continue with that uranium enrichment."

Blackburn also stressed that Trump "is determined to make certain that Iran is not going to continue to create havoc and to fund their proxies."

She said she was very grateful to have in Trump a leader "who does waver, who does not believe in appeasement, and who does not sit on the sidelines waiting where the political winds blow."

Blackburn pointed out that what the public sees in "President Trump is someone who can make a determination, who will carry it out, who is not going to sit around and wait, and who believes in this peace through strength posture and holding people to account for what they tell you they are going to do."

Blackburn spoke on the "big, beautiful bill," stating that she said Republicans are on pace to get it done by next week's deadline set by Trump.

"We are having the discussions now, fine-tuning it … there are still some differences of opinion," Blackburn said. "The bottom line is we have to pass it in order to pass President Trump's agenda. That agenda is what the American people overwhelmingly voted for on Nov. 5."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com