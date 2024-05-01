Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Women's Sports Will 'Go Away'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday that due the Biden administration's new rules regarding Title IX, high school and college sports for women are "going to go away."

Earlier in the month, the Department of Education unveiled its new Title IX regulations which expanded the definition of sex-based discrimination to include "gender identity." Many states have issued laws preventing transgender students from using school bathrooms or participating in sports that align with their gender identity as opposed to their biological sex.

"They've ensured that you're going to have biological males who identify as females playing on teams both with and against biological females. We've worked hard to make certain that high schools and colleges had sports teams for girls and women and now that's all going to go away with the Biden administration's interpretation of Title IX," she said during an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"They're not about protecting women. They're not about how these women are going to feel when they have to share locker rooms and play on teams with biological males," she added.

