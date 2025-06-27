Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Ruling on Injunctions Big Win for Trump

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Friday she is cheering the Supreme Court's decision that individual judges lack the authority to grant nationwide injunctions.

"The Supreme Court was right to tamp this down and to say decisions of that magnitude belong to the Supreme Court, not to a single district judge," Blackburn said on "Newsline."

"This is such a huge victory, not only for President Donald Trump, but also for the men and women of this country who voted for President Trump and for his agenda," she said.

The justices agreed with the Trump administration, as well as the Biden administration before it, that judges are overreaching by issuing orders that apply to everyone instead of just the parties before the court.

Blackburn blasted activist judges who she said have tried to block his agenda from being implemented.

"A big win for the American people and the Trump administration," Blackburn said.

Trump praised the decision in the White House briefing room.

"This morning the Supreme Court has delivered a monumental victory for the Constitution, the separation or powers and the rule of law," Trump said. "In striking down the excessive use of nationwide injunctions to interfere with the normal functioning of the executive branch, the Supreme Court has stopped the presidency itself."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

