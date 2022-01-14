Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Blame Biden's Weakness for Russia's Aggressions

The news that Ukraine's government websites were hit by a suspected Russian cyberattack, coming while Moscow has amassed 100,000 troops on its neighbor's frontier, is what happens when administrations like President Joe Biden's don't "deal harshly with thugs and rogue regimes," Sen. Marsha Blackburn said on Newsmax Friday.

"Yesterday we had the Nord Stream 2 resolutions that Sen. [Ted] Cruz led the in the Senate," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The Democrats voted against it. They voted against sanctioning Russia over Nord Stream 2, and now this is what happened overnight."

She also noted that Russia hasn't ruled out sending troops and military equipment into Venezuela and Cuba, "and then this morning, first thing, we're finding out that Russia has placed the Ukrainian government website under a cyberattack."

She added that there should be a U.S. or NATO response, even though Ukraine is not a NATO member state, but the "new axis of evil" countries of Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea "know that Joe Biden is weak."

"They know he's not going to do anything," said Blackburn. "He hasn't done anything to them. When Barack Obama was president and Ukraine was under attack, what did he do? He sent meals ready to eat and blankets. Donald Trump sent them bullets and bombs. That's the difference."

Russia and the other U.S. adversaries also know Biden is "not in control," said Blackburn.

"They know you've got people like Susan Rice and Wendy Sherman, who have no backbone, who are over there at the White House running foreign policy, so they're not worried," she said. "They feel like this is their time to be the aggressor because if the United States is not going to call them out, nobody else is going to call them out."

