Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Rep. Tlaib's 'Pro-Hamas' Statements 'Shocking'

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn told Newsmax Tuesday that while the House will have to decide about censuring Michigan's Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib over "pro-Hamas" statements she has made, it should be "shocking" to the American people for a representative to say such things against "our ally Israel."

"People are shocked with the alleged ties that are coming out from Rep. Tlaib to pro- Hamas groups," Blackburn said during "Wake Up America" Tuesday. "And I think they're shocked by the language that she has chosen to use, shouting 'the river to the sea' because that is calling for the annihilation of Israel."

House Republicans are trying again to have Tlaib censured for allegedly spreading "false narratives" about the brutal Oct. 7 attacks into Israel by the Hamas terrorist organization that killed more than 1,400 Israelis and others as well as the kidnapping of more than 200 hostages, Axios reported.

She is also being accused of using the "river to the sea, Palestine will be free" chant by pro-Palestinian and pro-Hamas organizations, which many say calls for the eradication of the Jewish State and its inhabitants.

A previous version of the censure resolution introduced by Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene failed last week but is being brought up again in addition to two other censure resolutions against the Palestinian-American Congresswoman, the report said.

"The House will decide what they are going to do. If they're going to censure her, if they're going to expel her, that is going to be up to up to them," Blackburn said. "But what we do know is that it is unseemly and shocking that you would have a member of the U.S. House of Representatives that would espouse pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian rhetoric that is anti-Israel and anti the freedom and liberties and those values that we share with them."

Blackburn said the country should also be on guard against possible terrorist attacks here in the United States because of the amount of people illegally entering the country at the southern border.

"When I am out and about in Tennessee, and this past weekend, people would see me wherever I was and come up, and just grab my arm and say 'what is going on at the southern border? What is happening when these terrorists come to our border? Do we have any idea how many terrorists are in the country? What is going on [at] our college campuses? Where have all of these people come from to be anti-Israel, anti-freedom, and anti the U.S. and government," she said. "It is shocking to people knowing that these terrorist cells are in this country, knowing that you have last month, over 30 Iranians, over 35 Pakistanis, over 100. Russians, over 200 Chinese [illegally entering the country] in the month of October alone."

